Haryana reports another 9,050 cases, 7 deaths

In yet another big jump in infections in a single-day, Haryana reported 9050 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, up from 8,841 on Friday, while seven more people succumbed to the virus in the state, according to an official bulletin. No case of Omicron variant was detected.

The daily positivity rate is now 18.36 per cent in Haryana, which now has 46,720 active cases. Out of the total active cases, 40,095 are in home isolation and remaining admitted to various facilities.

Maximum 3,349 cases were reported in Gurgaon, followed by 1,764 in Faridabad, 522 in Ambala, 510 in Panchkula and 403 in Sonipat.

The fatalities were recorded in Sonipat (two), and one each in Gurgaon, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, and Kaithal.

Every eligible beneficiary has been given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Haryana, while 77 per cent have been given second dose.

Of 628 government ventilators, 608 are available while out of 1,045 in private sector, 1021 are vacant.

Out of 5,160 government hospital beds with oxygen facility (other than ICUs), 5,037 are available while out of 9058 such beds in private hospitals, 8,765 are available. In terms of 508 ICU beds (with Oxygen facility) in government hospitals, 485 beds were available while 23 were occupied; in private hospitals out of 3441 such beds in ICU, 3315 were available while 126 were occupied.

In terms of testing capability, Haryana has a capacity of conducting 145300 tests per day that include testing capacity of 51 laboratories including 26 government laboratories and remaining private laboratories.