Haryana reports 872 fresh Covid cases

Haryana reported 872 fresh Covid cases Thursday as the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 5.76 per cent. A total of 16,088 samples were tested on the day.

Over the past few days, the state witnessed the daily TPR steadily going above 5 per cent mark.

The TPR on Tuesday (June 21) and Monday (June 20) was 5.66 per cent, and 7.03 per cent, the highest in the recent past, respectively.

The total number of active Covid cases in Haryana touched 3,062 out of which 2,985 were under home isolation while the remaining were admitted to various Covid facilities across Haryana.

The daily cases in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts continued to be in three-digits, while those in the majority of other districts remained below 10.

Gurgaon clocked 497 new Covid cases Thursday, followed by 181 in Faridabad. Covid tally in other districts are: Hisar (29), Karnal (16), Ambala (26), Panchkula (39), Sirsa (13), and Rohtak (15), Sonipat (6), Panipat (8), Yamunanagar (2), Kurukshetra (3), Bhiwani (1), Mahendragarh (2), Rewari (8), Jind (9), Jhajjar (8), Fatehabad (3), Kaithal (4), Palwal (2). Charkhi Dadri and Nuh reported zero case.

At least 10,622 patients in Haryana have died of Covid-19 so far. The fatality rate was recorded at 1.05 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.65 per cent in the state.

Officers of the state health department cited the close proximity of Gurgaon and Faridabad with New Delhi as one of the main reasons for the spike in the infection rate in the two districts.

A lot of focus is being given to testing and tracing the contacts of Covid patients, especially in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, officers said.

Meanwhile, the state government has also advised people to keep adhering to Covid protocol, especially maintaining social distancing and also wearing face masks, especially in crowded areas.