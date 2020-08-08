Haryana reports 789 new cases, seven deaths

Out of seven patients who lost their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours, two patients each died at Kaithal and Bhiwani while one each died at Palwal, Jind and Faridabad. (Representational) Out of seven patients who lost their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours, two patients each died at Kaithal and Bhiwani while one each died at Palwal, Jind and Faridabad. (Representational)

With another 789 new cases and seven deaths, Haryana’s total Covid count reached 40,843 cases and 474 deaths. The state’s case doubling rate also reached 28 days while the recovery rate was 83.32 per cent on Saturday evening.

Faridabad witnessed another spike with 149 new cases and Gurgaon reported 99 new cases in the last 24 hours. The other districts too reported higher number of new cases with Rewari reporting 69 new cases, Ambala 88, Panipat 126, Hisar 36, Palwal 27, Jhajjar 11, Mahendragarh 32, Bhiwani 19, Panchkula 61, Nuh eight, Kurukshetra 33, Fatehabad nine, Jind four and Kaithal 18.

According to the state health department’s Saturday evening Covid bulletin, there were 6,338 active patients, including 125 patients who were in a critical condition. Of the critically ill patients, 103 were on oxygen support while 23 patients were kept on ventilator support.

As of date, Faridabad has the highest number of active patients (871), followed by Gurgaon (682), Panipat (605) and Rohtak (472).

Nuh district, as of Saturday evening, had the lowest number of active patients (51).

Panchkula district continued to have the poorest recovery rate at 54.80 per cent while the highest recovery rate (91.64) was recorded in Gurgaon.

So far, Haryana has tested 7,30,036 samples out of which 6,83,237 tested negative while the report was pending in 5,956 cases.

There were 59,614 people who were under surveillance across the state while 84,090 people had completed their mandatory surveillance period.

The Covid positive rate in Haryana on Saturday evening was 5.64 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.16 per cent.

