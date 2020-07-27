Haryana reports 3 Covid deaths; 794 new cases take tally to 31,332

As on Sunday evening, Faridabad had maximum 1521 Covid patients followed by 1083 in Gurgaon. (Representational) As on Sunday evening, Faridabad had maximum 1521 Covid patients followed by 1083 in Gurgaon. (Representational)

Haryana recorded 794 fresh infections and three fatalities in the last 24 hours taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 31,332 cases deaths to 392. Panchkula reported its first Covid-19 fatality, while one death each was reported from Hisar and Kurukshetra.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, with most of them from districts in the national capital region (NCR). Among the districts which reported fresh cases, Faridabad reported 219 new instances of the disease, Gurgaon 121, Rewari 81, Panipat 47, Karnal 44, Rohtak 39, Ambala 32, Kurukshetra 28, Sonipat 24, Panchkula 19 and Yamunanagar 25.

As of Sunday, state’s active Covid patient number was 6,556, including 116 critical patients. A total of 730 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of such patients to 24,384 and recovery rate to 77.82 per cent. The case-doubling rate remained at 23 days.



Medical college in Sirsa

“In Haryana, the day is not far when people will get better health and medical facilities within their home districts. The state government’s plan to set up a medical college in every district has gained momentum and it is now Sirsa’s turn,” Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.

“A medical college will come up on the land of Agriculture Department in front of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa. State government has accorded approval for the setting up of three new medical colleges, including one in Sirsa. It has been a long standing demand of the people of the area. With this, not only people would get relief from travelling to other districts for health services but employment opportunities would also be created. Apart from this, the youth of the district and nearby areas would also be able to get medical education here,” Chautala added.

