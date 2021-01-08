Haryana reports 281 cases, 3 Covid deaths

The Covid-19 positive rate in Haryana dipped to 5.58 per cent while the recovery rate was 97.94 per cent and fatality rate to 1.11 per cent. (Express Photo)

Haryana reported another 281 new cases of Covid-19 infection and 340 recoveries while three patients lost their lives due to Covid-19 as 26,779 samples were sent for testing in the last 24 hours. The number of active patients came down to 2,501 on Friday evening.

According to Friday evening Covid-19 bulletin, Gurgaon reported 63 new cases, Faridabad (48), Sonipat (18), Hisar (8), Ambala (22), Karnal (13), Panipat (13), Rohtak (15), Rewari (4), Panchkula (34), Kurukshetra (9), Yamunanagar (14), Sirsa (1), Jhajjar (3), Kaithal (5), Jind (9), Nuh (1), Charkhi Dadri (1). At least four districts Mahendragarh, Bhiwani, Palwal and Fatehabad did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Among the three patients who died, one each died in Faridabad, Jhajjar and Jind, taking the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Haryana, till date, to 2,943 (2,575 with comorbidities, 368 without any comorbidity).

On Friday evening, there were 114 patients in critical condition including 103 on oxygen support, 11 on ventilator support.

The plasma therapy is continuing to be administered to the Covid-19 patients who are in a critical condition.

“Total 4,627 number of Plasma Units collected from Covid-19 recovered patients and 2977 COVID 19 Patients given Plasma Therapy treatment, till date”, the Covid-19 bulletin read.

“Containment orders have been issued by concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner. No. of active containment zones in districts namely Ambala (90), Bhiwani (08), Charkhi Dadri (19), Faridabad (195), Fatehabad (56), Gurugram (100), Hisar (531), Jhajjar (492), Jind (16), Kaithal (43), Karnal (62), Kurukshetra (389), Mahendragarh (02), Palwal (542), Panchkula (243), Panipat (107), Rewari (328), Rohtak (160), Sirsa (36), Sonepat (94) and Yamuna Nagar (70),” it added.

The Covid-19 positive rate in Haryana dipped to 5.58 per cent while the recovery rate was 97.94 per cent and fatality rate to 1.11 per cent.

While Gurgaon had a maximum 710 active Covid-19 patients, Friday evening, Nuh had the least 10 active patients.

