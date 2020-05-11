Haryana reports 27 fresh cases, total mounts to 730

Gurugram leads with 94 active Covid patients, followed by 81 in Sonipat, 73 in Jhajjar and 43 in Faridabad. All four districts continue to remain in red zone category. Gurugram leads with 94 active Covid patients, followed by 81 in Sonipat, 73 in Jhajjar and 43 in Faridabad. All four districts continue to remain in red zone category.

The count of Covid cases in Haryana touched 730 on Monday evening after 27 fresh cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours. So far, 11 people have died in the state, comprising four in Faridabad, three in Panipat, two in Ambala and one each in districts of Rohtak and Karnal.

According to the state government’s Monday evening Covid bulletin, 27 fresh cases were reported consisting of nine in Jhajjar, seven in Faridabad, five in Sonipat, three in Gurugram, one in Mahendragarh district and two in Charkhi Dadri.

Till Monday evening, there were 382 active Covid patients in Haryana out of whom 379 patients have been hospitalised for less than 14 days while three patients are admitted to various hospitals for longer duration.

Gurugram leads with 94 active Covid patients, followed by 81 in Sonipat, 73 in Jhajjar and 43 in Faridabad. All four districts continue to remain in red zone category.

The state’s recovery rate of Covid patients that had touched 72.72 per cent has dipped to 46.16 per cent. A total of 337 patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals. These included 37 patients that were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Haryana also ramped up its testing with 2,356 testing samples per million population. To date, Haryana has tested 59,735 samples out of which 53,697 tested negative while the report was still awaited in 5,308 samples.

There are still 14,145 people under surveillance across the state while 23,397 people have completed their mandatory surveillance period. As per the state’s Monday evening Covid bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was recorded at 1.51 per cent while the case positive rate was 1.34 per cent. Due to the surge in Covid cases over the last one week, the doubling rate of cases in Haryana has come down from 21 days to nine days.

The state has also launched a special campaign for random Covid sampling of vegetable vendors, health workers, police personnel, media personnel, pharmacists, depot holders and sanitation workers.

The government bulletin described the number of active containment zones in districts like this: Nuh (9 containment zones), Palwal (4), Sonepat (52), Karnal (6), Faridabad (14), Bhiwani (2), Charkhi Dadri (24), Gurugram (24), Jind (11), Fatehabad (2), Panipat (16), Kaithal (2), Jhajjar (32), Panchkula (5), Sirsa (2), Hisar (3), Ambala (6), Yamuna Nagar (7), Kurukshetra (2), Rohtak (7), Mahendragarh (2) and Rewari (1).

