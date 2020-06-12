Haryana reports 12 deaths, 389 fresh cases in 24 hours

After Unlock 1.0 visitors at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar singh After Unlock 1.0 visitors at Sector 22 market in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar singh

With at least 12 Covid deaths and 389 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, coronavirus is spreading fast across Haryana. Of these 12 deaths, six patients died in Gurgaon and four in Faridabad while one patient each died in Rohtak and Ambala.

As of Thursday evening, there were 47 critical patients, comprising 13 on ventilator and 34 on oxygen support. The maximum of critical patients are in Faridabad (18), followed by 17 in Gurgaon’s Covid facilities.

Haryana’s total count of Covid cases touched 5,968 till Thursday evening. Of these, 2,260 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while there were 3,644 active Covid patients in the state.

The districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat are giving jitters to the state government as the cases continue to rise in these districts. Rohtak district is adding to the government’s worries as the fourth critical district. In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon got 191 fresh cases, Faridabad got 74 and Rohtak got 29 Covid cases. Till Thursday evening, Gurgaon had 1,858 active Covid patients, Faridabad (601), Sonipat (279) and Rohtak (169).

Since the easing out of restrictions on June 1, almost all the districts of Haryana have started getting fresh coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 13 fresh cases were reported in Ambala, 10 in Palwal, Panipat (1), Panchkula (4), Jind (3), Karnal (17), Yamunanagar (9), Sirsa (4), Fatehabad (7), Bhiwani (4), Mahendragarh (7), Hisar (4) and Rewari (8).

Due to the continuing surge in coronavirus cases across Haryana, the state’s Covid positive rate continues to climb and reached 3.80 per cent on Thursday evening. The recovery rate of Covid patients continues to remain below 40 per cent and was recorded at 37.87 per cent on Thursday evening.

Haryana continues to increase its testing daily and the state was testing 6,429 samples per million population till Thursday evening. So far, Haryana has tested 1,62,967 samples out of which 1,51,060 have tested negative while the report in 5,939 samples was awaited. There were still 33,828 people who are currently under surveillance across the state.

The Solar Eclipse fair of Haryana scheduled to be held in Kurukshetra on June 21 was also cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. “However, a small religious ceremony is proposed to be organised on the banks of holy Brahma Sarovar in keeping with the ancient traditions and for the global peace and welfare of humanity. Adhering to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana government, amid Covid-19, has decided that the Solar Eclipse fair on June 21, 2020, will not be organised on a grand scale. The government urges people not to visit the fair for worshiping or taking holy dip on the occasion of the solar eclipse fair at Kurukshetra so as to avoid any kind of inconvenience,” an official spokesman said.

Online platform for students

The Haryana Department of Higher Education is creating an online platform for the convenience of students to get all necessary information regarding admission, fees, time-table and academic calendar while sitting at home. “The Director General, Higher Education department has directed principals of all government and aided colleges in the state to develop their college websites by June 20, 2020. On the websites, the college will have to upload the information regarding courses offered, admission process, fee details, status, library details, sports facilities, photo gallery, principal’s message, college staff details, time table, academic calendar etc, virtual tour, examinations details etc. Colleges have also been directed that the websites should be developed in the college itself, not by outsourcing,” an official spokesman said on Thursday.

