Haryana reorganises departments to improve administrative efficiency

In a bid to bring synergy in functioning of various departments and streamlining of work, the Haryana government has decided to merge and reorganise some departments having similar nature of work in order to improve administrative efficiency. Haryana Cabinet led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved this reorganisation and merger of various departments on Wednesday.

The Directorate, Utilities and Authorities will continue to function as before.

No staff cadres will be merged at present to avoid legal issues of seniority.

The government spokesperson said, “as per the decision, now the departments of New and Renewable Energy is merged with Power department and the nomenclature will be renamed as ‘Department of Energy’. Similarly, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Social Justice and Empowerment Department has been merged and now the name of new department will be ‘Department of Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of SCs and BCs’ and Antyodaya. Department of Higher Education, Technical Education and Science and Technology has been merged into a single department with the nomenclature as ‘Department of Higher Education.'”

“Archaeology and Museums Department has been merged with Tourism Department and the nomenclature has been renamed as ‘Department of Heritage and Tourism’. Forests and Wildlife Department and Department of Environment and Climate Change have been merged into a single department as ‘Department of Environment, Forests and Wildlife’. Art and Culture Department has been merged with Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, and renamed as ‘Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department’. Youth Affairs component of the Sports Department has been merged with the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and Employment Department. The nomenclature has been renamed as ‘Department of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship.'”

Department of Electronics and Information Technology has been dissolved and the electronics manufacturing and private IT have been merged within the ambit of the Industries and Commerce Department. The existing work of the Department of Electronics and Information Technology has been allocated to different existing departments. The work/subjects related to the IT Industry has been reallocated to the Industries Department,” the government spokesperson added.