Haryana: No decision on reopening of schools yet, says education minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said on Monday that no decision on the reopening of schools in the state was taken yet but may consider it in the coming days if there is a decline in Covid-19 cases.

According to the minister, a proposal was considered to reopen government schools, especially in areas like Morni in Panchkula where internet connectivity issues make online classes difficult. As per the proposal, 33 per cent of students were supposed to attend the school on Monday and Tuesday, another 33 per cent on Wednesday and Thursday, and the remaining on Friday and Saturday.

The minister told the media at Yamunanagar that more than 51 per cent of students were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first four or five days and expected the vaccination coverage to be more than 75 per cent now.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association has been demanding the reopening of schools.

State president of the federation Kulbhushan Sharma said: “The students are suffering because of the closure of schools for the past two years. All developed countries have already opened schools. How does Covid spread only with the opening of schools while there are crowds in markers and trains? Furthermore, gyms, clubs and liquor vends are also functional. In some districts, the parents of school children have already launched an agitation demanding reopening of schools and a nationwide agitation may be launched, if the government did not change its current attitude.”

When the state education department conducted an online survey in September 2020, nearly 85 per cent of parents of class 10 and 12 students were in favour of reopening schools.