Haryana to reopen schools for 10-12 classes from February 1

Amid growing demand from private schools and villagers to reopen schools, the Haryana government Tuesday decided to allow physical classes for 10-12 standard in private as well government schools from February 1.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said: “We have decided to start classes for 10-12 standard while following Covid norms like earlier. The online classes will also be continued but those who want to come to school may attend the classes there too. As many as 75 per cent children in the age group of 15-18 year have already been vaccinated. I feel they are very safe now. Otherwise too, the corona pandemic is under control.”

In the past few days, the social groups have held meetings in several villages to insist on the reopening of schools. The main ground for the demand is the ongoing political activities in the poll-bound states. The social groups maintain when political meetings can be held then why not schools can be opened.

The leading organisations of the private schools have intensified their demand for reopening of the schools stating the corona cannot spread with the opening of schools only while there are crowds in markers and people are travelling in trains. Furthermore, gyms, clubs and liquor vends are also functional.

State president of the Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association Kulbhushan Sharma said, “Students are suffering because of closure of schools for the past two years. All developed countries have already opened their schools.”

However, the state education minister denied that the state government took the decision to reopen the schools because of pressure from different groups. Gurjar said: “There was no pressure on the government. The organisation of private schools did not meet us on this issue till now. We can open the schools while keeping in view the health of the children. Now we feel that the children are safe because of vaccination of 75 per cent of them. If things go well, we may consider reopening of schools for classes 6-9 too.”