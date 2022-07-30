Haryana removes provision of freezing of 50% saleable area in DDJAY housing scheme

July 30, 2022 1:55:59 pm
In an apparent boost to the real estate sector and to ensure the benefits of affordable housing projects reach end users, Haryana has removed provision of freezing of 50 per cent saleable area in the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna-Affordable Plotted Housing Policy, 2016. Amendments to the policy were approved during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday.
As per the amendment, “as a matter of security against any possible delinquencies in completion of the project, now the coloniser will be required to mortgage residential plots covering a saleable area of 10 per cent, each against the bank guarantee required on account of IDW as well as EDC in favour of the director. Also, the developer will get an additional option for construction of a need-based community site at its own cost for use of residents of the colony at large and provision of a community facility at an early day.
Furthermore, coloniser will not be allowed to earn any profit such as membership charges/fees from such community building. Lastly, the colonisers are required to get the occupation certificate of the community site before grant of final completion certificate.”
Motor vehicle tax penalty
Haryana has decided to rationalise and modify the penalty rates of Motor Vehicles Tax to be levied on different categories of motor vehicles. “After the rationalisation, where the tax due in respect of any motor vehicle has not been paid by the owner or person having possession or control thereof, within specified time, then in addition to payment of the tax due, he shall also be liable to pay penalty at rate to 3 per cent per month of tax due. Actual amount of penalty shall not exceed the amount of tax due. At present, a penalty at the rate of 0.5 per cent per day for each day of delay on arrears of motor vehicle tax, which amounts to 15 per cent per month, along with the simple interest at the rate of 1 per cent per month on due tax and penalty is levied,” a government spokesperson said.
Women Quota in fair price shops
The Haryana Cabinet approved a proposal regarding acceptance of The Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing and Control) Order, 2022. “Under this, 33 per cent reservation will be given to women for grant of licence of fair price shops. The licence of fair price shops will be granted for a minimum of 300 beneficiary ration cards. Whereas in rural areas, a village will be treated as a unit for this purpose. Fair price shop licence will also be issued for less than 300 ration cards of the village. Essential commodities will be distributed after biometric Aadhaar authentication under PDS through point-of-sale device at the fair price shop,” the government spokesperson said.
Ex-gratia
The Cabinet accorded approval for giving ex-facto approval to revised policy/instructions regarding payment of ex-gratia grant to the families/disabled personnel of Armed Forces. “As per chief minister’s announcement dated October 21, 2021, Haryana had enhanced the rates of ex-gratia grants on the basis of disability percentage to the disabled personnel of the Armed Force (Army, Navy and Air Force) killed/disabled, in war/ in the operational area, terrorist activities and natural calamities etc.
