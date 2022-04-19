Haryana removes caste rider in sports scholarship scheme

The Haryana government has decided to grant same scholarship to general as well SC category players for their achievements at the state, national and international level. The government will give annual scholarship of Rs 84,000, Rs 72,000 and Rs 60,000 to gold, silver and bronze medallists at the international level from the state apart from other scholarships in other categories.

“In an effort to boost players across all categories, we have made scholarship in the general category at par with SC category players except for the Rs 18,000 for participation to SC players and Rs 1,000 extra for female medallists from the state. The scholarships will be given for the preceding year and will be offered in disciplines and events as per the cash award policy of the state,” said Pankaj Nain, Director Sports, Haryana.

The annual scheme will also see the scholarship of Rs 60,000, Rs 48,000 and Rs 36,000 being awarded to gold, silver and bronze medallists, respectively, at the national level. A scholarship of Rs 42,000, Rs 36,000 and Rs 30,000 annually will be given to the gold, silver and bronze medallists at the state level apart from Rs 18,000 for SC players for participation in state meets.

Medallists/participants with family income below Rs 2.50 lakh in the SC category and players with family income of below Rs 1.80 lakh are eligible for the scholarship. The state sports department had earlier also recommended 455 tentative sports nurseries to be opened in the state.