Haryana recruits over 2,000 PGT, TGT govt teachers in just 17 days

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government through its Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) has recruited as many as 2,075 PGT and TGT teachers for government schools within a process of just 17 days.

These teachers have been recruited on contractual basis as a stop-gap arrangement till the process of regular recruitment of teachers takes place. The government says the quick step has been taken to provide teachers to the students immediately so that their studies don’t affect for long in the absence of regular recruitment of teachers.

The last date for registration for the posts of teachers was November 6 this year. The nigam completed the process in 17 days and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday gave digital offer appointments to the newly recruited teachers. According to officials, the merit based recruitment by the nigam is done on the basis of academic marks obtained by the candidates, their qualification and related parameters as fixed by the body.

These appointments have been made for those schools where the shortage of teachers was found after rationalization.

Taking quick cognizance of this, the officials say, the state government has immediately appointed these teachers so that the students can get quality education. However, Haryana Public Service Commission has also advertised the posts for regular recruitment of 3,863 PGT teachers. An official says: “The recruitment process done by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission takes time, but now recruitment is being done through the HKRNL for the departments where employees are needed.”

The official further said: “The Chief Minister while giving a permanent solution to the exploitation complaints raised by the employees engaged under the Outsourcing Policy-1 by their service providers, decided to set up HKRNL.

After this revolutionary decision, now all the contractual employees engaged under Outsourcing Policy-1 are being deployed through nigam only.”

The data of more than 90,000 employees engaged under Outsourcing Policy-I who have been already working in various departments, boards and corporations have been ported into the HKRNL. The Khattar government says: “Gone are the days when the deserving youth of Haryana and others used to wait for months and years to get employment opportunities through unfair means as the Manohar Lal-led government is ensuring employment opportunities in government departments, boards and corporations in a robust and transparent manner.”

Earlier, the government claims, “it brought transparency in the recruitment being done through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and the Haryana Public Service Commission and gave jobs on the basis of merit ending the infamous parchi kharchi system”.