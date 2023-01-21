Haryana expedites recruitment process of assistant professors in colleges

Haryana government has expedited the process of appointing assistant professors in multiple disciplines across the state’s colleges.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while presiding over a meeting of the Haryana State Higher Education Council, Friday directed the officers to intimate the Haryana Public Service Commission for issuing a detailed notification for recruiting assistant professors in the Higher Education Department of Haryana.

The state’s Public Service Commission has recently issued a short notification for the recruitment of 1,535 vacancies for the post.

“Dedicated efforts shall be made to increase the interest of children in the self-finance courses being run in the universities. Special attention shall also be given to the universities to mobilise their resources financially,” Khattar said.

CM Khattar also laid stress on starting future-ready courses. “In order to provide employment-oriented education to the youth in future, there is a big need to lay emphasis on future-ready courses by the universities,” the CM said.

The government will conduct a detailed study of general courses being run by the universities, self-financing courses, subject-wise and course-wise faculty-student ratio. “For this, a team shall be formed which would visit the universities and report on all these points,” Khattar said, while giving directions to the officers of the higher education department to settle matters pertaining to promotions, child care leave, study leave or other matters related to teachers in a fixed-time frame.

Meritorious college teachers to get awards

It was also decided in the meeting that on the lines of the awards given to the school teachers, meritorious college and university teachers will be felicitated. “An online modular training programme (Online Content Production and Teaching Method) for teachers of universities and colleges will be implemented to enhance the quality of education level. This training module has been prepared by Shri Vishwakarma Skill University,” a state government spokesperson said.

Advertisement

National Education Policy to be implemented in Haryana by 2025

CM Khattar said that in the New Education Policy (NEP) – 2020, emphasis has been laid on providing inclusive and quality education and increasing opportunities for education. “In order to implement this policy in Haryana, an advisory committee has been formed for planning and reporting on policy-related matters. Apart from this, an implementation committee and task force have also been constituted. In order to achieve the goals of the New Education Policy, the state government has set a target to implement NEP-2020 completely in the state by the year 2025,” Khattar said.