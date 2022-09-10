scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Haryana: Recruitment of 3,035 govt college teachers on cards

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that as many as 1,535 college teachers will be recruited soon.

The CM accepted a few demands and directed the officers of the department to discuss the rest of them. (File Photo)

The Haryana government has planned to recruit 3,035 teachers for government colleges in the state.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that as many as 1,535 college teachers will be recruited soon. He added that a letter has been written to Haryana Public Service Commission on behalf of the Higher Education Department. Apart from this, “a letter will also be sent to the commission this month for the recruitment of 1,500 more college teachers”.

He was speaking after meeting a delegation of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaishik Mahasangh, Haryana (Higher Education Cadre) in Panchkula in which the delegation had put forward their demands. The CM accepted a few demands and directed the officers of the department to discuss the rest of them.

He directed the officers of the Higher Education Department to conduct a survey regarding the preparation of a new transfer policy of teachers, under which teachers should be given the option of their preferred locations. Accordingly, a policy will be prepared subject-wise and according to the demand. “This policy will not only benefit students as well as teachers but will also contribute to enhancing the standard of education,” he said.

In the meeting, the office bearers also put forward the demand to merge the increment for PhD and MPhil holders.

