Haryana records fresh 2,322 cases, 98 deaths

Free Covid 19 Test for passengers at ISBT Sector 17 of Chandigarh. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana reported 2,322 new Covid-19 cases while 98 patients died in the last 24 hours. The cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate was 8.48 per cent while the daily Covid-19 positivity rate, Thursday, was 5.51 per cent, while the recovery rate had reached 95.18 per cent as 5,679 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in Haryana (March 1 till May 27) has been recorded at 15.10 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, while Gurgaon added 171 new patients, Faridabad added 158, Sonipat (80), Hisar (213), Ambala (106), Karnal (120), Panipat (84), Rohtak (78), Rewari (137), Panchkula (114), Kurukshetra (105), Yamunanagar (135), Sirsa (193), Mahendragarh (71), Bhiwani (55), Jhajjar (84), Palwal (64), Fatehabad (127), Kaithal (66), Jind (104), Nuh (15) and Charkhi Dadri (42).

The number of active cases in the state also came down to 28,189 including 927 patients in critical condition.

Health Minister Anil Vij in the day issued directions to increase the number of beds in all Government Medical Colleges from 20 to 75 for the treatment of patients with black fungus.

Vij, while reviewing the Covid and black fungus situation in a meeting, said, “At present, 522 patients are undergoing treatment for black fungus in various medical colleges of the state. Medicines should be made available to these patients as per their requirement without any delay and that there should be no shortage of injections and other medicines required for the treatment of this disease”.

“The Health Minister said that for the operation and management of the PSA Oxygen Plant, being installed at eight places in the state, additional staff and officers should be put on duty for regular monitoring. Cases of Covid are decreasing, but there should not be any laxity in the coming days,” the government spokesperson said.

Vij also directed officers to start another wing of AYUSH at Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra. This will include Homoeopathic, Yoga, Yunani and Siddha disciplines in addition to Ayurveda.

“This University will be the first AYUSH University of its kind in the world. Shri Krishna Government Ayurvedic Medical College will soon be a part of Shri Krishna Ayush University, Kurukshetra, which is as per University Act. State government has constituted a high-level committee to construct a new building of the university. Decisions taken by this committee will be taken forward so that the building can be constructed soon,” Vij said.

He also directed officers to start OPD of AYUSH in state dispensaries soon, preferably three days in a week.