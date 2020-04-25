Haryana records five fresh cases, state’s 12 districts Covid-free

The fatality rate of patients in Haryana was reduced to 1.09 per cent, while the recovery rate increased to 67.63 per cent. (Representational) The fatality rate of patients in Haryana was reduced to 1.09 per cent, while the recovery rate increased to 67.63 per cent. (Representational)

More than half of Haryana has become Covid-free with 12 out of 22 districts of the state recording zero positive case as on Friday evening. With five fresh cases of COVID-19, including two each from Gurgaon and Panipat and one from Rohtak, Haryana’s total count of coronavirus patients has reached 275. Out of these 275 patients, 186 patients have been discharged from hospitals, three have died and the number of active patients in Haryana has come down to 86. At least, 16 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The fatality rate of patients in the state was reduced to 1.09 per cent, while the recovery rate increased to 67.63 per cent. Of 86 active cases, the district of Nuh continues to lead with 22 active cases followed by 15 in Panchkula, 14 in Faridabad, 12 in Gurgaon, nine in Sonipat, two in Panipat and one each in Ambala and Bhiwani districts.

