Haryana records 8,723 crimes against women in 2025, rate declines by 38% in one year

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The Haryana Police Sunday stated that the state has recorded a 38 per cent decline in crimes against women, with cases dropping from 13,945 in 2024 to 8,723 in 2025. Officials attributed this progress to a multi‑layered policing strategy that has consistently reduced serious offences such as rape and molestation over the past five years.
According to police data, rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, with the rate declining from 12.33 to 7.06 per lakh female population. Kidnapping and abduction cases also saw a sharp reduction, falling from 2,958 to 1,249, with the rate dropping from 21.25 to 8.54 per lakh female population. Family cruelty cases decreased from 5,755 to 4,562 during the same period. These improvements came despite a rise in the female population, which grew from 139.2 lakh in 2021 to 146.3 lakh in 2025.
Recognising that women face distinct vulnerabilities at home, at work, and in transit, the Haryana Police said it adopted a structured four‑dimensional approach to address threats across these areas. The force highlighted that 33 Women Police Stations and 365 Women Help Desks now provide confidential, survivor‑centred support for issues such as marital discord, domestic violence, dowry harassment, and child marriage. One Stop Centres offer integrated counselling and legal guidance, while the Harsamay portal enables grievance redressal without requiring a visit to a police station.
“We asked ourselves where a woman is most vulnerable – at home, at work, in transit, or in a courtroom – and then we went to each of those places and built something to protect her,” said Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal. “It is a beginning. But it is a determined one.”
He added, “All talk of women’s empowerment, equality, and dignity must be preceded by one thing – safety and security. We in the police are directly responsible for making women’s empowerment possible.”
The police said that at workplaces, Internal Complaints Committees are actively monitored, and a Special Private Prosecutor has been designated exclusively for crimes against women. Government benefits are suspended for accused persons, sending a clear message that institutional protection ends where criminal conduct begins. The police noted that over 93,999 working women are currently enrolled on the Working Women Safety Portal, a state‑level initiative that allows women employees to register securely, access safety resources, and seek emergency help. The portal is maintained by the Haryana Police Women Safety Cell and integrated with helplines like 1091 and mobile apps, including Durga Shakti and Abhedya.
The Durga Shakti Mobile Application provides single‑touch emergency access integrated with Haryana 112, while the Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, comprising 24 companies and 50 dedicated patrol vehicles, maintains visible patrolling across public spaces and transport corridors.
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