Haryana records 8,723 crimes against women in 2025, rate declines by 38% in one year

The Haryana Police highlighted that 33 Women Police Stations and 365 Women Help Desks now provide confidential, survivor‑centred support for issues such as marital discord, domestic violence, dowry harassment, and child marriage. (File Photo)

The Haryana Police Sunday stated that the state has recorded a 38 per cent decline in crimes against women, with cases dropping from 13,945 in 2024 to 8,723 in 2025. Officials attributed this progress to a multi‑layered policing strategy that has consistently reduced serious offences such as rape and molestation over the past five years.

According to police data, rape cases fell from 1,716 in 2021 to 1,033 in 2025, with the rate declining from 12.33 to 7.06 per lakh female population. Kidnapping and abduction cases also saw a sharp reduction, falling from 2,958 to 1,249, with the rate dropping from 21.25 to 8.54 per lakh female population. Family cruelty cases decreased from 5,755 to 4,562 during the same period. These improvements came despite a rise in the female population, which grew from 139.2 lakh in 2021 to 146.3 lakh in 2025.