Haryana records 8.24% decline in crime rate in January 2026: DGP

The Haryana Police Thursday said that due to its “proactive strategy and focused operations”, a decline of 8.24 per cent has been recorded in total registered crimes in January 2026 as compared to January 2025.
Releasing figures, the state police spokesperson said, “While 10,115 cases were registered in January 2025, this number came down to 9,492 in January 2026. Moreover, rape cases declined by 54.55 per cent, SC/ST cases by 32.91 per cent, robbery by 77 per cent, along with a substantial reduction in other major crimes, reflecting the effectiveness of proactive policing by Haryana Police.”
Sharing his vision-2026, Director General of Police (Haryana) Ajay Singhal stated, “The objective of Haryana Police is not merely to control crime, but to create a secure, sensitive and trustworthy environment where every citizen — especially women, children and vulnerable sections — feels completely safe. By the year 2026, Haryana Police will strengthen proactive, technology-driven and intelligence-based policing, giving priority to crime prevention so that offences are effectively curbed even before they occur. By 2026, Haryana Police will expand technological innovations in the fields of cyber crime control, road safety, emergency response and public interface, making the police force faster, more transparent and more accountable. Strengthening police-public partnership, trust-based policing will be promoted to deepen cooperation and confidence between society and the police.”
Terming women’s safety and protection of vulnerable sections the highest priority, DGP Singhal said “a zero tolerance policy has been adopted towards crimes against women and children in the state, resulting in nearly 100 per cent detection rate in such cases. Rape cases witnessed a sharp decline of 54.55 per cent, reducing from 99 cases to 45. Additionally, cases of attempt to rape declined by 14.29 per cent, while crimes registered under the SC/ST Act decreased by 32.91 per cent. A continuous downward trend has also been observed in cases under the POCSO Act and molestation”.
The DGP added that “effective control has been established over heinous, violent and property-related crimes in the state. As per data, burglary cases declined by 31 per cent, theft by 23 per cent and snatching incidents by 20 per cent. Similarly, violent crimes also recorded a significant reduction, including a 45 per cent decline in cases of grievous hurt, 29 per cent in attempt to murder and 15 per cent in murder cases”.
Strict action against gangsters, organised crime, drug traffickers
Highlighting the stringent action taken against organised crime, gangsters and drug traffickers, the DGP said that “17 encounters were conducted by the police in January, leading to the arrest of 26 criminals, including nine rewarded offenders. During this period, a total of 9,561 criminals were arrested, including 810 heinous offenders, 450 proclaimed offenders and 49 rewarded criminals. Under the Arms Act, 191 cases were registered with 293 arrests, leading to the recovery of 237 illegal weapons, 512 cartridges and 20 magazines. Under the NDPS Act, 395 cases were registered and 707 drug traffickers were arrested, with a huge quantity of narcotic substances seized. As part of stringent action against gangsters, 13 LOCs (Look Out Circulars) were issued and data of 162 high-profile criminals was shared with inter-state agencies”.
Public service, prompt response and humanitarian initiatives
The DGP highlighted the public service and humanitarian initiatives of the Haryana Police, stating that “out of 1,15,342 calls received on Dial-112, 1,05,618 calls were successfully resolved, achieving a satisfaction rate of 92 per cent. To strengthen security arrangements, approximately 5,460 police personnel were deployed daily at 424 checkpoints. During the severe cold wave, humanitarian assistance was provided to 15,757 needy persons. In the field of road safety, 3,38,953 challans were issued and 2,413 accident victims were provided immediate on-the-spot assistance. Additionally, 2,073 awareness programmes were organised on cyber crime, women’s safety and social awareness, benefiting more than 1.66 lakh citizens”.
