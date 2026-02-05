Haryana records 8.24% decline in crime rate in January 2026: DGP

The Haryana Police Thursday said that due to its “proactive strategy and focused operations”, a decline of 8.24 per cent has been recorded in total registered crimes in January 2026 as compared to January 2025.

Releasing figures, the state police spokesperson said, “While 10,115 cases were registered in January 2025, this number came down to 9,492 in January 2026. Moreover, rape cases declined by 54.55 per cent, SC/ST cases by 32.91 per cent, robbery by 77 per cent, along with a substantial reduction in other major crimes, reflecting the effectiveness of proactive policing by Haryana Police.”

Sharing his vision-2026, Director General of Police (Haryana) Ajay Singhal stated, “The objective of Haryana Police is not merely to control crime, but to create a secure, sensitive and trustworthy environment where every citizen — especially women, children and vulnerable sections — feels completely safe. By the year 2026, Haryana Police will strengthen proactive, technology-driven and intelligence-based policing, giving priority to crime prevention so that offences are effectively curbed even before they occur. By 2026, Haryana Police will expand technological innovations in the fields of cyber crime control, road safety, emergency response and public interface, making the police force faster, more transparent and more accountable. Strengthening police-public partnership, trust-based policing will be promoted to deepen cooperation and confidence between society and the police.”