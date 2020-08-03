Haryana records 761 new cases, 172 in Faridabad

Haryana’s testing per million population also crossed 25,000 mark, with 25,495 tests being conducted per million population by Sunday evening. (Representational) Haryana’s testing per million population also crossed 25,000 mark, with 25,495 tests being conducted per million population by Sunday evening. (Representational)

Haryana continued to witness spike in new cases and added another 761 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid cases in the state to 36,519 and death toll to 433.

Faridabad continued to be the worst affected district and reported another 172 new cases, followed by Gurgaon (79), Sonipat (60), Rohtak (65), Bhiwani (5), Rewari (40), Karnal (15), Ambala (75), Jhajjar (17), Palwal (31), Mahendragarh (2), Hisar (11), Nuh (6), Kurukshetra (50), Sirsa (38), Jind (21), Fatehabad (6), Panchkula (51) and Kaithal (17).

A total of 610 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 29,690 and recovery rate to 81.30 per cent.

The case doubling rate in the state remained at 25 days while the case-positive rate came down to 5.70 per cent.

Haryana’s testing per million population also crossed 25,000 mark, with 25,495 tests being conducted per million population by Sunday evening. So far, 6,46,286 samples were tested in Haryana out of which 6,04,056 tested negative while the report in 5,711 cases was awaited.

According to Sunday evening state Covid bulletin, there were a total of 6,396 active Covid patients in the state out of which 1,174 were in Faridabad, 882 in Gurgaon, 431 in Rewari, 430 in Panipat, 417 in Rohtak, 349 in Karnal and 345 in Panchkula.

Among the five patients who lost their lives due to Covid in Haryana in the last 24 hours, two patients died in Sirsa, and one each in Sonipat, Karnal and Ambala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.