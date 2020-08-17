Haryana records 743 cases, Faridabad alone reports 117

The total number of Covid positive patients in Haryana was 47,153, including 538 deaths. (Representational)

Although Gurgaon stabilised, Faridabad continues to witness a daily spike of over 100 new cases of coronavirus. The districts of Panipat, Ambala and Rohtak are emerging as new cause of worry for the state government’s health department by fast reporting new cases.

According to the state health department’s Sunday evening Covid bulletin, 743 new cases and 10 deaths were reported across Haryana in the last 24 hours. Faridabad reported 117 cases, Gurgaon 78, Sonipat 20, Rewari 10, Ambala 68, Rohtak 65, Panipat 70, Karnal 57, Hisar 22, Palwal 22, Panchkula 42, Mahendragarh 23, Jhajjar seven, Bhiwani six, Kurukshetra 72, Nuh three, Sirsa 27, Fatehabad 16, Kaithal 15, and Jind three. The number of active Covid patients on Sunday evening was 7,014, including 156 patients in a critical condition. Of these critically ill patients, 133 patients were on oxygen support while 23 were on ventilator support.

Among the 10 patients who died in the last 24 hours, two each died in Faridabad, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra while one patient each died in Rohtak, Panipat, Karnal and Hisar.

The state’s Covid doubling rate reached 31 while the fatality rate was 1.14 per cent and Covid positive rate was 5.62 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 662 patients recovered taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 39,601 and recovery rate to 83.98 per cent.

In terms of active Covid patients, Faridabad continues to lead with 845 patients, followed by Gurgaon (693), Sonipat (366), Rewari (391), Ambala (341), Rohtak (463), Panipat (697), Karnal (428), Hisar (197), Palwal (116), Panchkula (444), Mahendragarh (321), Jhajjar (78), Bhiwani (101), Kurukshetra (346), Nuh (57), Sirsa (365), Yamunanagar (298), Fatehabad (162), Kaithal (167), Jind (63) and Charkhi Dadri (75).

