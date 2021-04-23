Haryana records 55 Covid deaths, 9,742 new cases; positivity rate at 5.59%

A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a man during a vaccination drive, in Gurgaon. (PTI Photo)

At least 55 Covid patients died while 9,742 new cases were reported across Haryana Thursday, taking the number of active patients to 58,597 and toll to 3,583.

On a day when the state government imposed fresh curbs, Gurgaon added another 3,553 new cases, Faridabad added 1,342, Sonipat (850), Hisar (580), Ambala (260), Karnal (530), Panipat (360), Rohtak (103), Rewari (110), Panchkula (459), Kurukshetra (239), Yamunanagar (179), Sirsa (108), Mahendragarh (57), Bhiwani (189), Jhajjar (166), Palwal (38), Fatehabad (203), Kaithal (174), Jind (174), Nuh (32) and Charkhi Dadri (36).

Among the 55 patients who lost their lives in the last 24 hours, 10 each died in Faridabad and Gurgaon, six died in Jind, five each in Karnal and Panipat, four in Bhiwani, three each in Yamunanagar and Fatehabad, two each in Hisar, Ambala, Panchkula, and one each in Sirsa, Kaithal and Nuh.

The number of patients in critical condition reached 1,814, including 1,647 on oxygen support and 167 on ventilator support.

The recovery rate dipped to 84.10 per cent while the Covid positivity rate continued to increase and reached 5.59 per cent.