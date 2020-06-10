Haryana records 355 fresh cases, 6 more deaths

There are 45 patients who are in a critical condition. (Representational) There are 45 patients who are in a critical condition. (Representational)

With another 355 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s count of Covid patients reached 5,209 by Tuesday evening. Gurgaon witnessed another surge with 164 fresh cases followed by 41 in Faridabad, 38 in Sonipat and 28 in Rohtak district.

Six more deaths in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 increased the deaths in the state to 45. These included two deaths each in Sonipat and Faridabad and one each in Sonipat and Rohtak districts.

While 1807 patients have so far recovered and discharged from hospitals, there were yet 3,357 active Covid patients in the state including 1,678 active patients in Gurgaon, 603 in Faridabad, 284 in Sonipat and 120 in Rohtak district.

The state government also ramped up its testing with 6,063 samples being tested per million population. The state’s Covid positive rate has increased to 3.50 per cent due to the sudden surge in Covid cases across the State. There are yet 32,424 persons currently under surveillance.

There are 45 patients who are in a critical condition. These include 15 on ventilator while 30 on oxygen support.

Anil Vij hospitalised

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Health as well as Home Minister Anil Vij sustained serious injury when he slipped and fell in the washroom of his private residence in Ambala. He has got a fracture below his hip and thigh joint and was rushed to a hospital in Ambala from where he was taken to Max hospital, Mohali.

According to Vij’s spokesperson, “He was getting ready for coming to Chandigarh to chair an important meeting when he sustained the fall. He kept lying in his washroom for more than 40 minutes and could barely crawl out of the washroom to call his staff for help. He was in immense pain when he was taken him to the hospital. He is currently admitted in Max hospital and will have to undergo a surgery in a day or so. His condition is otherwise stable.

Dushyant meets Governor

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Tuesday, met Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya and held discussions on resuming research work in universities. “Due to Covid-19, universities were lying closed and research works were completely halted…There is an immediate need to bring back PhD students and postgraduates into classes so they can continue their research,” Dushyant told mediapersons.

On the question of resumption of classes in universities and holding exams in the state, Dushyant added, “Haryana Government is working on a proposal that would be sent to Union Government so that the decision can be taken on the universities during Unlock-2 in July. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there might be a change in syllabus and semesters might have to be shortened.” Dushyant added that for the upcoming bypoll in Baroda Assembly constituency the “JJP-BJP will jointly decide about the candidate, soon”.

HSIIDC invites suggestions for industrial labour-housing project

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation has invited suggestions from the stakeholders on draft Policy for allotment of Industrial Worker Housing Units on leasehold basis. “After understanding the fact that in the post Covid-19 scenario, it is expected that requirement for labour-housing would go up, therefore HSIIDC is proposing allotment of units on leasehold basis.

Corporation has developed a number of Industrial Estates in Haryana. Recognising the need for the provision of decent and affordable housing for workers employed in the Industrial Units located in the area, Industrial Worker Housing spaces have been earmarked in a number of Industrial Model Townships (IMTs)/ Industrial Estates (lEs)…The allotment would be through a competitive bidding process (through eAuction Portal)”, a spokesperson of HSIIDC said, Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd