Haryana records 19 active Covid cases as Centre sounds alert

Haryana reported 19 active Covid-19 cases in the state on Tuesday even as the Union health ministry sounded an alert, asking states to track positive samples and ramp up genome sequencing of all new cases on a daily basis.

Haryana health department officials said they would abide by the directions and have already been monitoring and tracking the positive samples across the state. The state is conducting an average of 3,500-4,000 tests daily to check suspected Covid-19 infections in patients with symptoms.

According to the Covid-19 bulletin released by the state’s health department Tuesday evening, out of the 19 active cases in the state, seven were detected out of 3,745 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people infected by Covid-19 in Haryana is 10,56,576. So far, 10,714 patients have died in the state.

The cumulative coverage of Covid-19 vaccination in Haryana (first dose) is 100 per cent while it is around 88 per cent for the second dose. Till December 19, 19,49,257 people have received the Covid-19 precaution dose in Haryana.

The fatality rate in the state was 1.01 per cent while the recovery rate was 98.98 per cent and the daily positivity rate in the state (on December 19, 2022) was recorded at 0.25 per cent.

Health department officials said that they were following the strategy of testing suspected cases, treating them on priority and tracing the contacts of patients who tested positive. Officials added that the state was fully prepared to effectively meet a surge in cases if required.

Advertisement

Three months ago, on September 20, there were 340 active Covid-19 patients in the state. In the past three months, the state has added 2,135 new cases of infections and 15 patients have died, data revealed.