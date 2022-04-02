Haryana records 16% rise in GST collection, 27% jump in VAT

The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has netted a total of Rs 8,455 crore more for the state treasury in the 2021-22 financial year, as compared to last year, recording an 18.32 per cent increase in tax collection. State Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, “A massive increase of 27.53 per cent has also been witnessed in VAT and Central Sales Tax collection, while there has been an increase of 16 per cent in the state GST and 17 percent in the Excise Tax collection.”

He added that despite the Covid-related restrictions, the Excise and Taxation Department had registered a historic increase in tax collection thereby displaying its efficiency. As per data released by the department, by the end of the financial year 2021-22, the total collections had increased to Rs 54, 606 crore from Rs 46,151 crore that was collected in the year 2020-21, working out to an apparent increase of 18.32 per cent. “Likewise, the VAT and CST collection has increased to Rs 11,289 crore from Rs 8,852 crore in the previous year, which worked out to a massive increase of 27.53 per cent. At the same time, the total collection of SGST has increased from Rs 30,507 crore last year to Rs 35,385 crore this year, which is about 16 percent higher. There has also been a massive increase of 17 per cent in Excise Tax collection and it has increased from Rs 6,792 crore to Rs 7,931 crore,” Dushyant said.

The Deputy CM added that in the last two and a half years, the government has brought in more transparency by putting more emphasis on digitisation and maintaining online records. He said that the prototype of GST-PV app is saving time and money in tax collection. This app helps in the early detection of bogus firms that pass wrong input tax credit.

“Along with this, in the New Excise Policy, arrangements were made to keep a track of each and every liquor bottle, which has curtailed tax evasion. The work of allotting liquor contracts online, e-registration, e-payment, e-permit, and e-pass are being included in the software of the department, he added. In all distilleries and breweries, CCTV cameras have been installed in the bottling plant, whose monitoring is done at the headquarters of the department located at Panchkula. The state government has made strict laws to curtail the sale of illegal liquor. As per these laws, bail is not granted for six months to those caught smuggling liquor. The Excise Department has also recovered a fine of Rs 47 crore by taking action against 640 offenders last year,” Dushyant added.