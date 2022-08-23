scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Rationalisation of schools: Amid protests, Haryana minister says ‘schools closed during Hooda govt too’

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are demanding filling of 38,000 vacant posts of teachers in government schools.

kanwar pal gurjarTerming baseless the reports of closure of schools and abolishing the posts, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said some schools with low student strength have been merged with the schools within the nearest 3 km radius. (File)

Amid protests against the merger of 105 government schools having a smaller number of students with the nearby government schools available within the radius of three km, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar Monday said that the then Bhupinder Singh Hooda government had closed 124 primary schools in 2011 and 385 primary schools in 2014.

On the call of Haryana School Lecturers Association (HSLA), the school teachers staged a protest in Panchkula on Monday against the “faulty rationalisation” and merger of schools. The students, accompanied by their parents, staged protests in front of their schools in several villages. They alleged that some schools have been left out without teachers of important subjects like math and science in the ongoing process of rationalisation and transfer of teachers.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are demanding filling of 38,000 vacant posts of teachers in government schools.

Terming baseless the reports of closure of schools and abolishing the posts, Gurjar said some schools with low student strength have been merged with the schools within the nearest 3 km radius. “The department will neither close any school nor will it abolish the posts of teachers, but after these transfers, the posts which remain vacant will be filled through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and through direct recruitment. Complaints and suggestions given by teacher organisations are also being considered.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech studentsPremium
Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for IndiaPremium
Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for India

On the online transfer drive “being run to overcome the shortage of teachers in schools”, the minister said “these transfers of teachers are being done to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per the guidelines of the Right to Education Act norms”.

Gurjar said that the education department is executing the work regarding the transfer drive in a transparent and fair manner. “In some schools, the strength of teachers is not equivalent to the strength of students. In view of this, the department is trying to ensure the prescribed student-teacher ratio is maintained in every school across the state,” he added.

He said that there are many schools where the number of students is very less and because of this the teachers are teaching only for two periods in a day.

Advertisement

The education minister said the department is making efforts to take special care of the science faculty in these transfers so that the science students can also get an adequate number of teachers.

More from Chandigarh

Gurjar said that teachers are being appointed in the schools where the number of students is increasing and new teachers will be recruited against vacant posts in the state.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:16:08 am
Next Story

Rajasthan: 2 teens deliver babies, rape cases registered

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Better grasp, but lack of ecosystem: Gujarati language tech students

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?
BJP's poser for PAGD

How did Mufti contest from UP, Azad from Maharashtra?

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Amit Shah, JP Nadda seek reports on Dilip Ghosh's CBI 'setting' remark

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Rahul Gandhi meets civil society leaders, asks them to be part of 'Bharat yatra'

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 
Delhi Confidential

Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interactions with students 

Premium
House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original
Episode 1 Review

House of the Dragon lacks fire, power of the original

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement