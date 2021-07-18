‘Haryana ranked second in Centre’s DISCOMs ratings’

This has been the finest performance of Haryana Discom so far in the history of the state.

Haryana has been ranked second in the 9th DISCOMs Integrated Ratings by the central government. “This has been possible due to the fundamental changes introduced by the present state government in the power sector. Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh recently released the ninth DISCOMs Integrated Ratings which is based on the performance of 41 power distribution companies across the country. Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has been ranked second for the financial year 2019-20. This has been the finest performance of Haryana Discom so far in the history of the state,” said State Power Minister Ranjit Singh.

He elaborated: “Union Ministry of Power monitors the work of various power companies across the country in collaboration with ICRA, Analytics Limited and Care Advisory Research and Training Limited. The first such ranking in the country was done in 2012-13….Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited has got A+ grade along with four companies of Gujarat in ninth DISCOMs Integrated Rating and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has got A grade. In the performance of all the states, all four companies of Gujarat have got the first place”.