Saturday, June 11, 2022
Haryana Rajya Sabha polls – Ajay Maken lost to media baron and BJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma

After the result was announced, Kartikeya Sharma said, “I am extremely thankful to the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and everybody else, who supported me and gave me this opportunity to serve the people of Haryana."

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 11, 2022 6:08:28 am
Kartikeya Sharma (left) is the media baron and Independent candidate backed by BJP-JJP. (Wikipedia/File)

Congress in Haryana faced a major setback and was left embarrassed when after a daylong drama, results were announced for the Rajya Sabha polls. Ajay Maken lost to Kartikeya Sharma – media baron and Independent candidate backed by BJP-JJP.

After the result was announced, Kartikeya Sharma said, “I am extremely thankful to the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and everybody else, who supported me and gave me this opportunity to serve the people of Haryana. I would like to thank everybody who made me reach all the MLAs in the last 10 days and allowed me to convey my mind and vision to them”.

After a daylong dramatic events, the result was announced about an hour ago. The details of the votes polled were yet coming in.

While BJP’s Krishan Panwar was already set to make it to the Rajya Sabha with 31 votes, the key contest to watch was for the second seat where Kartikeya Sharma and Ajay Maken were set to face each other.

