Haryana: Rabi crops procurement to begin on March 28

The procurement of Rabi crops will begin in Haryana on March 28, said chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday.

Presiding over a meeting in Chandigarh to review the arrangements being made for Rabi crops procurement, Kaushal directed officers to ensure adequate procurement arrangements, identify procurement centres and start timely procurement and storage.

“The state government will begin the procurement of mustard from March 28, gram from April 1 and sunflower from June 1. The government will procure mustard at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,050 per quintal, gram at Rs 5,230 per quintal and sunflower at Rs 6,015 per quintal,” he said.

Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Hafed and Food and Civil Supplies Department will identify mandis and procurement centres.

A government spokesperson said that the procurement of mustard may increase from 13.3 lakh metric tonnes in 2020-21 (15.98 lakh acres) to 14.82 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22 (18.67 lakh acres). Similarly, the procurement of grams is likely to increase from 36,000 metric tonnes in 2020-21 (88,000 acres) to 40,000 metric tonnes in 2021-22 (89,000 acres) and that of sunflower is likely to increase from 25,000 metric tonnes in 2020-21. (30,000 acres) to 30,000 metric tonnes (37,000 acres).