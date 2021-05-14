Haryana pushes its PR dept to highlight success stories, Covid arrangements

A security personnel checks Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's temperature as he arrivesd to attend the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Haryana government is pushing its Public Relations department to go all out and ensure that state government’s achievements, success stories and Covid-19 related information are duly highlighted on all platforms of national as well as regional media. For this, a proforma has also been circulated for “evaluation of daily progress report of the DIPROs”.

From ensuring at least five press notes are released by DIPROs of all districts on Covid-19 prevention, treatment, vaccination etc to sending clippings of the news articles published every morning to the state headquarters, uploading at least five to seven national newspaper clippings each morning in the government’s Field Publicity Feedback WhatsApp group for senior officers to monitor coverage, different tasks have been assigned to the DIPROs.

The proforma’s key points on which the performance of the DIPROs will be assessed include – the number of press releases published, number of articles/ features/ success stories, number of press visits arranged, number of press conferences arranged, press conferences under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioners held or not (if not yet, then remarks why it has not been done), night halts by the DIPROs and supporting teams in various villages across the State.

The proforma also includes columns required to be filled up for publicity on radio/ television, publicity through social media on Twitter, Koo, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Besides this, it includes details of the munadi (public announcements) regarding government policies/achievements from religious places, public places etc. across the state. It also includes the field publicity measures taken by DIPROs across the state.

Haryana government has deputed Administrative Secretaries in every district of the state to monitor healthcare arrangements to tackle Covid-19. The letter issued to all the DIPROs also include instructions that adequate coverage of the visit of all those administrative secretaries and instructions/ guidelines issued by such officers, should be duly ensured.

It also instructs DIPROs to ensure that none of them should leave the district headquarter without the prior permission of the DC.

In case any DIPRO is infected with Covid-19 infection and is isolating at home, he/she should “ensure” to monitor the press releases being issued in his/her absence.

The instructions also direct DIPROs to ensure that discussions or messages from DCs, Civil Surgeons and senior doctors or medical professionals are broadcast on FM radio, local cable networks, community radios and YouTube channels.