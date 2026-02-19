Haryana, Punjab DGPs face contempt for failure to enforce Supreme Court arrest norms

In a sharp indictment of the top administrative and police leadership of Punjab and Haryana, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued show cause notices to the Director Generals of Police and Chief Secretaries of both states for alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s arrest safeguards laid down in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar.

The order was passed on February 18 by Justice Sudeepti Sharma. The judge noted that despite categorical directions issued by the Supreme Court on July 2, 2014, contempt petitions continue to be filed alleging violations of the safeguards against unnecessary arrests. Describing the situation as “very unfortunate”, the court observed that compliance affidavits filed by the states in such matters often amounted to admissions of disobedience.

In the landmark ruling, the Supreme Court had directed all state governments to ensure that police officers do not automatically arrest accused persons in offences punishable with imprisonment up to seven years, including under Section 498-A of the IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The guidelines require police officers to satisfy themselves about the necessity of arrest under Section 41 of the CrPC, prepare a checklist before arrest, and forward reasons and supporting material to the magistrate. Magistrates were also directed not to authorise detention mechanically and to record reasons before granting remand.

The apex court had ordered that copies of the judgment be forwarded to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories, as well as to the Registrar Generals of High Courts, for onward transmission and strict compliance.

Referring to these directions, Justice Sudeepti Sharma observed that contempt petitions are frequently filed for alleged disobedience of the Supreme Court ruling against both Punjab and Haryana. Although the present petition was directed against Haryana, the court impleaded the State of Punjab as well, noting that similar allegations of non-compliance arise there too.

On the court’s query, Ravneet Singh Joshi, Deputy Advocate General, Punjab, accepted notice on behalf of the state.

Justice Sudeepti Sharma directed the Additional Chief Secretaries and the DGPs of both states to file comprehensive affidavits detailing the measures taken to implement the Supreme Court’s directions. The court remarked that the routine assertion in affidavits that erring officials had been charge-sheeted would not suffice to purge contempt.

“The charge sheet issued to the police officials would not condone the contempt made by them,” the court observed, adding that the responsibility to ensure compliance lay squarely with the Chief Secretaries and the DGPs, to whom the original directions had been addressed.

Prima facie, the court held that contempt was made out against the Chief Secretaries and the DGPs of both states for failing to ensure implementation of the binding directions and issued notices to them to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated.

The matter has been listed for March 19.