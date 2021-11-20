Haryana: After arrest of three officials for corruption, HPSC postpones examination schedules

Days after Haryana Public Service Commission’s deputy secretary Anil Nagar and two others were arrested on charge of corruption, the commission Saturday postponed the schedules for various other ongoing recruitments.

The commission postponed the “main examination” for the posts of Haryana Civil Services (HCS, Executive branch) and other allied services examination till further notice. The examination was to be conducted from December 3 to 5 at Panchkula. In another order issued by the HPSC, it also postponed the “submission of relevant documents and applications” by the candidates who had already taken computer-based written test between November 11 and 15 for various posts advertised by HSIIDC till further notice.

The announcement regarding HCS (executive branch) examination read, “In continuation to the announcement dated October 5, 2021 regrading conduct of Main Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex Br) and other Allied Services Examination – 2021 from December 3 to December 5 at Panchkula, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has reconsidered the matter and decided to postpone the aforesaid main examination due to administrative reasons. Further schedule of main examination for the aforesaid posts, as and when fixed, will be displayed on Commission’s website.”

The second announcement regarding HSIIDC posts read, “Vide announcement dated November 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, the candidates who appeared in the computer-based written test for various posts – Senior Manager (estate) in HSIIDC; Deputy Director (Projects) (Group-A) in Industries and Commerce department; Deputy Director of Agriculture and equivalent (class-1) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department; Assistant Statistician/ Statistical Officer/ Agriculture Statistical Officer/ Field Officer (Statistics)/ Assistant Statistical Officer/ Record Officer (Statistics) (Class-II) in Agriculture and Farmers welfare department; Manager (Utility) in HSIIDC; Deputy Director (Statistics) in Industries and Commerce Department; Manager (Estates) in HSIIDC; Assistant Agriculture Engineer (Class-II) in Agriculture and Farmers welfare department; Assistant Engineer (Class-II) (Agriculture) in Haryana Seed Development Corporation; Deputy Director (Industrial Promotion) (Group-A) in Industries and Commerce Department; Manager (P&A) in HSIIDC, conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission on September 14, 2021 were directed to appear in the office of HPSC, Panchkula from November 22 to November 26 for submission of the hard copies of their applications and all relevant documents. The matter has been considered by the Commission and it has been decided to postpone the above schedule for submission of application forms and documents etc. due to administrative reasons. Further schedule for submission of the applications and documents, as and when fixed, will be displayed on Commission’s website.”

The INLD MLA from Ellenabad, Abhay Chautala, slammed the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation for repeated incidents of recruitment examination paper leak and now the arrest of HPSC’s deputy secretary. “If the chief minister wants to prove himself, he should get all recruitments that were held in the last seven years in Haryana, probed by a High Court’s sitting Judge. In the last seven-year tenure of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, there had been over two dozen incidents of paper leak in which crores of rupees were exchanged by the officials and private persons to get candidates selected in those recruitments. Chairman of Haryana Staff Selection Commission was suspended for a few days, but was re-appointed on the same post again. Now another scandal has emerged in HPSC and its officer has been arrested with crores of rupees. Such scandals cannot take place without the patronage of the government.”