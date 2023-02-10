Haryana to train public information officers and first appellate authorities under RTI Act

The Haryana government will train the state public information officers and the first appellate authorities on RTI Act rules, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said Friday.

In a letter addressed to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, chief administrators, managing directors of boards and corporations, and divisional commissioners, the chief secretary said, “It has come to the notice of the state government that the instructions are not being complied seriously by the various public authorities of the state. Therefore, while dealing with the RTI applications received in the public authorities, the state public information officer (SPIO) should handle the RTI request as per the provision of the Act and rules. These RTI applications should be disposed of strictly in compliance with the object and spirit of the RTI Act 2005.”

“The SPIO receiving RTI requests should carefully see the subject matter in the RTI applications and transfer it, if need be, to the public authority. The concerned SPIO should mention regarding receiving of the fee in their office, while transferring the application to other public authorities. Penalties imposed under section 20 of the RTI Act 2005 by the State Information Commission, Haryana, are to be recovered as per the government instructions issued from time to time. Training to SPIOs and first appellate authorities should be provided to deal with RTI Act and Rules,” the letter said.

Details of the first appellate authority should be mentioned while replying to the RTI application and first appeals should be decided as per RTI Act and instructions issued by the government from time to time, the letter said, adding that additional fees for supplying instructions should be asked for within the stipulated time period.

If the applicant has requested certified copies of a document, the SPIO should endorse the document as “true copy of the document or record supplied under RTI Act” and sign it with the date above a seal containing the names of the officer, SPIO, and the public authority.

“Principles gleaned in para 15 of judgment dated January 22, 2021 of the Delhi High Court in CWP (Civil) and CM appeal 2395-2021 may also be taken into account white dealing with RTI matters,” the letter further said.

“All the administrative secretaries and heads of departments should bring to the notice of all officers concerned under their control that they must adhere to and strictly comply with directions circulated under the provision of the RTI Act 2005 in letter and spirit,” it added.