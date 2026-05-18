Rs 590-crore fraud fallout: Haryana tightens deposit rules, drops more banks from approved list

The IDFC First Bank had earlier said that an alleged Rs 590-crore fraud was committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government. (File photo)

In a major overhaul of its public fund management system following the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud probe, the Haryana Government has capped deposits at Rs 50 crore per department per bank and barred government departments from parking funds in savings or current accounts.

Under the new framework issued by the Finance Department on Monday, government money can now be parked only in fixed deposits or flexi deposits, except in cases where regulatory requirements mandate otherwise and prior approval is obtained from the Finance Department.

The stringent guidelines, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), follow recommendations of the High-Level Committee on State Banking Policy and Unauthorized Fund Transfers. The move comes amid an ongoing CBI probe in which five Haryana-cadre IAS officers are reportedly under scrutiny for their alleged role in the scam.