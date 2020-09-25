Haryana: Protesting PTIs clash with police in Charkhi Dadri, several injured

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Several persons were injured in a confrontation between the sacked physical training instructors (PTIs) of government schools and policemen in Charkhi Dadri town of Haryana on Friday. The incident happened when the PTIs were staging a protest during the visit of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Friday.

Senior Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged that even women were not spared during the (police) lathicharge on protesters, while Charkhi Dadri SP, Vinod Kumar, has denied any lathicharge by the policemen.

“The confrontation took place when the protesters broke the police barricades and moved to block a road from where the movement of the Deputy CM was scheduled,” claimed the SP.

According to sources, the agitators and policemen received minor injuries during the confrontation.

Farmers and other employees had also joined the protesting PTIs in Dadri when they came to know that Dushyant Chautala was coming to town to participate in some function. In April this year, the Supreme Court had set aside the appointment of Haryana’s 1,983 PTIs. Their selections were made in 2010 during the Hooda rule. Surjewala has been urging the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to reinstate the retrenched PTIs by issuing an ordinance. However, the government did not accept the demand for the reinstatement of PTIs prompting them to stage protests.

