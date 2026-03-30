Haryana proposes up to 75% hike in collector rates across residential, agricultural, commercial lands

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The Haryana government has released the “draft collector rates” (circle rates) for all districts, signalling a significant 40-75 per cent increase in land prices across the state, with Bajakhera village in Gurugram’s Cyber City seeing the maximum 75 per cent hike in agriculture and commercial land rates.
Officials said the revisions are aimed at reflecting the growing demand, infrastructure development, and current market values.
The new rates notification is available on all district administration websites. Citizens can submit objections or suggestions at their respective tehsil offices and district headquarters by 4.30 pm on March 30, as the new rates take effect on April 1.
Gurugram’s Bajakhera sees highest hike
Bajakhera village in Gurugram’s Cyber City, along the Dwarka Expressway, sees the steepest rise, with agricultural and commercial land rates proposed to increase by 75 per cent. In the village, agricultural land is likely to cost Rs 7.53 crore per acre after the new rates are implemented. Nearby Sarai Alawardi has also seen a similar increase.
Residential rates in Hidayatpur will jump from Rs 27,500 to Rs 48,125 per square yard, with Shahpur and Sukhrali also set to see similar hikes. Commercial rates for shops and offices in areas like Gopal Nagar, Ashok Vihar and Sadar Bazar up to Bhuteshwar Temple are also proposed to be hiked by 75 per cent, simultaneously increasing the cost of property registration and stamp duty.
Hisar: Agroha-Alipur region leads price surge
In Hisar, urban residential and commercial sectors are seeing an average 15 per cent rise, while rural agricultural land rates could see an increase of 25-75 per cent. Agroha sees the steepest hike with a 75 per cent increase in collector rates, and commercial properties in the region could see up to 30 per cent growth. Residential rates in Ashok Vihar and Gangwa are proposed to rise 30-45 per cent, and posh areas like Sector 13 and 14P could reach Rs 56,925 per square yard. Key commercial hubs like Rajguru Market and Nagori Gate remain unaffected for now.
Panchkula, Greater Faridabad to see steep hikes
In Panchkula, six Sectors — 19, 27, 28, 31 and ADC Sectors 4, 5, 6 — will see 75 per cent higher residential rates, while commercial plots in SCF Sectors 4, 6, 10, 12, 15, and 16 are also up by 75 per cent. Other sectors will see increases ranging from 45-60 per cent.
Greater Faridabad is set for similar hikes. Residential land in Neemka and Faridpur could rise by 75 per cent, reaching Rs 31,500 per square yard, while posh sectors 14 and 21A may see up to 60 per cent increases. Sector 16 is poised to become the city’s most expensive commercial hub, with rates proposed to climb from Rs 1.21 lakh to Rs 2.11 lakh per square yard.
Rewari: Brass market becomes priciest zone
In Rewari, Sector 4 residential plots have increased by about Rs 4,000. Outside major exceptions like Kath Mandi and Model Town, most residential and commercial areas have revised rates. The well-known commercial hub, Brass Market, emerges as the priciest commercial area, while the old city section from the Old Vegetable Market to Gokal Gate tops residential rates.
Officials said, “These hikes reflect both market realities and infrastructure growth, aiming to bring official rates in line with property valuations. Citizens’ objections and suggestions will be considered before the new rates are formally implemented.”
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