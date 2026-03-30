Haryana proposes up to 75% hike in collector rates across residential, agricultural, commercial lands

The new rates notification is available on all district administration websites. Citizens can submit objections or suggestions at their respective tehsil offices and district headquarters by 4.30 pm on March 30, as the new rates take effect on April 1.

The Haryana government has released the “draft collector rates” (circle rates) for all districts, signalling a significant 40-75 per cent increase in land prices across the state, with Bajakhera village in Gurugram’s Cyber City seeing the maximum 75 per cent hike in agriculture and commercial land rates.

Officials said the revisions are aimed at reflecting the growing demand, infrastructure development, and current market values.

The new rates notification is available on all district administration websites. Citizens can submit objections or suggestions at their respective tehsil offices and district headquarters by 4.30 pm on March 30, as the new rates take effect on April 1.

Gurugram’s Bajakhera sees highest hike