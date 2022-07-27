Haryana professor shows symptoms of Monkeypox, isolated at home after returning from Kerala

July 27, 2022 5:43:28 pm
A Haryana-based professor, who recently returned from Kerala in a domestic flight after staying there for three months, was isolated at his residence after he showed symptoms of Monkeypox.
The professor is currently in home isolation in Jindal Global City of Sonipat after initially being admitted to the civil hospital’s isolation ward, said deputy medical superintendent Dr Ginni Lamba.
The professor’s blood, urine and swollen lymph-node samples were drawn and sent for examination to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to ascertain if he has been infected with Monkeypox. The report is expected within three days.
“The patient had reached here (Haryana) on July 16. After returning from Kerala, the patient’s health deteriorated and on Tuesday, the patient complained of several red rash-like marks and swollen lymph-node like marks,” an official of the state health department said.
Subscriber Only Stories
The official added, “Preliminary treatment was administered to the patient at the civil hospital and information was shared with the health department officials.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
3rd ODI: India eye clean sweep against Windies
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki reports over two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 1,036 crore in Q1
Ravi Teja’s character in Ramarao on Duty is a little less animated: Sarath Mandava
DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags
Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Commonwealth Games owing to groin injury; find out what causes it
Telangana govt’s flood damage estimates not proper, alleges Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir
Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman; Nykaa’s Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report
Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye clean sweep against West Indies
Anurag Kashyap says ‘people who can’t speak Hindi are making Hindi films’, suggests strategy to revitalise Bollywood
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package
Roshni Nadar remains richest Indian woman; Nykaa’s Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Stream result 2022: Date and time announced