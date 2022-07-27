scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Haryana professor shows symptoms of Monkeypox, isolated at home after returning from Kerala

The professor’s blood, urine and swollen lymph-node samples were drawn and sent for examination to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Chandigarh
July 27, 2022 5:43:28 pm
The patient complained of several red rash-like marks and swollen lymph-node like marks. (Photo Source: File Photo/ WHO.int)

A Haryana-based professor, who recently returned from Kerala in a domestic flight after staying there for three months, was isolated at his residence after he showed symptoms of Monkeypox.

The professor is currently in home isolation in Jindal Global City of Sonipat after initially being admitted to the civil hospital’s isolation ward, said deputy medical superintendent Dr Ginni Lamba.

The professor’s blood, urine and swollen lymph-node samples were drawn and sent for examination to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to ascertain if he has been infected with Monkeypox. The report is expected within three days.

“The patient had reached here (Haryana) on July 16. After returning from Kerala, the patient’s health deteriorated and on Tuesday, the patient complained of several red rash-like marks and swollen lymph-node like marks,” an official of the state health department said.

More from Chandigarh

The official added, “Preliminary treatment was administered to the patient at the civil hospital and information was shared with the health department officials.”

