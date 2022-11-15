Haryana procures paddy beyond target, 98% farmers paid within 48 hrs: Chautala

Haryana has procured 58.59 lakh tonne paddy in the ongoing season against the target of 57 lakh tonne, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said, adding that 98 per cent of farmers received payment for their produce amounting to Rs 11,819 crore directly in their bank accounts withing 48 hours of procurement.

Chautala, who also holds the charge of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, said although the Centre had given the target to procure 57 lakh tonnes of paddy for the current season, the state government procured 58.59 lakh tonnes till November 14. He said 98.7 per cent of the procured paddy has been lifted from the mandis.

The procurement season ends on November 15.

Chautala said 1,456 millers have been registered on ‘HUM Portal’ and only after physical verification by the MSMEs, the paddy is being distribution among them to eliminate the scope of “Ghost Billing” in any scenario.

The Deputy CM also said that GST collections in the state grew 22.71 per cent to Rs 18,290 crore so far against Rs 14,302 crore a year ago.

“If we compare consumption and production based-states, Haryana is at the number one spot. Only three states — Sikkim, Goa and Delhi — are ahead, of which Delhi is consumption based with a limited production,” he added.

Likewise, healthy growth has also been registered in excise collections, said Chautala, who also holds the Excise portfolio.

“Haryana’s excise year, which ends on June 7, we have registered a 23 per cent growth with collections so far of Rs 5,125 crore. We will cross the Rs 9,500 crore figure by end of the current fiscal,” he noted.

Our distilleries are monitored by CCTVs, said Chautala, adding 55 per cent of liquor vends have installed a point-of-sale system and by December the remaining have been ordered to install or else they will be penalised.