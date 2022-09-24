Haryana: Procurement of paddy, Kharif crops to begin at 400 mandis from October 1

Hours after the farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni called off their protest and removed the blockades on the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, the Haryana government announced on Saturday that the procurement of paddy and Kharif crops will begin at more than 400 mandis across the state from October 1.

The procurement of paddy will begin from October 1 and continue till November 15 and all necessary arrangements have been completed for this, a government spokesperson said. This time, the government said it aims to procure around 55 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

“The state government has decided that Rs 100 per quintal will be charged, instead of 4 per cent market fee on paddy which is not purchased at MSP i.e. basmati and duplicate basmati. Out of this, Rs 50 will go to Mandi Board and Rs 50 will be deposited in Haryana Rural Development Fund as cess,” a government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the procurement of Kharif crops will also start on the same date. “Procurement of paddy and Kharif crops will be done in more than 400 mandis across the state. During the marketing season 2022-23, crops like paddy, bajra, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad etc. will be procured. The food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department will procure 50 per cent of paddy. Apart from this, 30 per cent will be procured by HAFED, 15 per cent by Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and 5 per cent by Food Corporation of India,” the spokesperson added.

The procurement of Kharif crops will be done at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Government of India, the spokesperson said. “The MSP of Rs 2,040 per quintal has been fixed for paddy (common), Rs 2,060 per quintal for paddy (Grade-A), Rs 2,350 per quintal for bajra, Rs 1,962 per quintal for maize, Rs 7,755 per quintal for moong, Rs 6,400 per quintal for sunflower, Rs 5,850 per quintal for groundnut, Rs 7,830 per quintal for sesame and Rs 6,600 per quintal for arhar and urad,” the spokesperson said.

Elaborating on the procurement procedure, the spokesperson said, “Hassle-free procurement of paddy and Kharif crops to be done in more than 400 mandis. 201 mandis have been set up for the purchase of paddy, 86 for the purchase of bajra, 19 for the purchase of maize, 38 for the purchase of moong, 9 for the purchase of sunflower, 7 for the purchase of groundnut, 27 for purchase of til, 22 for the purchase of arhar and 10 for the purchase of urad.”