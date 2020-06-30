Haryana private schools assn asks govt to pay salaries; withdraw order regarding SLC certificate

The association have also demanded for an early release of the arrears so that private schools can run their expenses.

Issuing a press statement, the Haryana Private Schools Association on Monday stated that lakhs of employees from 20,000 private schools in Haryana have not been paid.

“Due to the lockdown, the government had banned all private schools to charge any fee other than tuition fees every month. The Haryana government kept repeating its order in the media every third day, which resulted in a false message in the public that the government is strict on the schools and the fees will be waived off. This has led to a conclusion amid parents that even those who could pay the fee should not, as a waiver might be on its way. This is the prime reason because of which the schools have not been able to pay the salary of lakhs of employees,” said members of the association in a press conference in Chandigarh.

The association has demanded the government give out a clear definition of parents competent enough to pay the fee and of those who should not be asked for the same.

The association has further requested the government to withdraw the order which abolished the issuance of compulsory SLC by private schools for students desirous of enrolling in a government institution.

“The popular government of Bharatiya Janata Party Haryana has always listened to the private schools,” said the association, putting forth their demands.

Members added that all sectors and industries, including private schools, have been hit by recession, due to the pandemic.

“Therefore, the government must provide a relief package of three months and Rs 1,125 per month be deposited in accounts of children studying in private schools every month, as has been done for government employees”, they said.

They also asked the government to take care of salaries of teachers, accountants, drivers, conductors, peons, gardeners etc of all private schools of the state.

Demanding a tax subsidy, they stated that the orders of June 26 waived off the tax of commercial vehicles for two months. Similarly, school bus taxes and electricity bills of Haryana schools must also be waived off. They have further demanded for an early release of the arrears so that all private schools can run their expenses during this ‘disaster.’

The association also asked for permanent recognitions. “Haryana’s 3200 Temporary Accredited Schools, Existing Schools and Non-Recognition Schools should be given a one-year extension in view of the epidemic,” they said.

