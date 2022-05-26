Haryana’s unique initiative in prison reforms, 11 jails to have fuel stations

The Haryana government has launched a unique initiative for prison reforms and has opened petrol/diesel-filling stations on the prison premises at 11 places across the state. The first such filling station will be opened at Kurukshetra on May 31, said prisons minister Ranjit Singh on Thursday.

Interacting with mediapersons, Singh said, “The Haryana government is now making concerted efforts to bring about a change in the mindsets of the prisoners in jails so that people have more faith in them. Thus, while bringing in a unique initiative in prison reforms, there is a proposal to open petrol pumps on the jails lands at 11 places in the state.”

Giving operational details about the filling stations, Singh said, “The jailer would initially ensure that training is imparted to the prisoners for these Jail Filling Stations and thereafter their duty would be kept on rotation basis subject to their behaviour at workplace. After observing the functioning and response to the Jail Filling Station in Kurukshetra, others would be opened at 10 places, including two at Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Jhajjar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhiwani, Jind and Hisar.”

“The objective of this scheme is to make prisoners a part of society. When people come to these filling stations, they will see that the prisoners can also work like common people. A message has to be given to other prisoners as well so that they refine their behaviour,” Singh added.

Power situation in Haryana

Responding to a question about the availability of power in the state, Singh, who also holds the Power portfolio in the state, said, “Despite the extreme weather conditions, there was no power cut in the urban areas post May 1 while some cuts were made in industrial areas due to technical reasons. From Adani Group, the state has started getting 500 MW of power and in addition, 600 MW is expected by next week. Till May 26, 7,050 MW electricity is available in the state from all the resources. Besides, there was a demand of 7,168 MW of power yesterday (Wednesday), of which 6,246 MW i.e. 1,499 lakh units was supplied, which is 10.38 per cent higher than last year. Arrangement of 2,000 MW of additional power has been made, of which 600 MW is from Adani Group, 600 MW from the second unit of Khedar till June 30, under Medium Term Power Purchase Agreement 350 MW from Chhattisgarh till June 19 and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh and banking facility of 300 MW is included. The demand for electricity has increased due to the increasing urbanisation and industrialisation of the National Capital Region. In today’s era, man has also become used to living a comfortable life, so it is natural that there will be an increase in the demand for power. It is our endeavour that there is no shortage of electricity in the state.”

Replying to another question on the 3,000 MW plant in Nashik, the Power minister said, “The Chief Minister has written to the Centre to buy the unit in Nashik.”