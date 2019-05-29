Haryana power regulator leaves tariff unchanged

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Haryana, there will be no hike in the electricity tariffs in the state. In an order which was made public on Tuesday, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission comprising of Chairman Jagjeet Singh and Member Pravindra Singh Chauhan has kept the tariff unchanged. The order will be effective from May 1. The state has 65 lakh electricity consumers.

The order was ready since March 7 but was kept reserved because of model code of conduct enforced due to Lok Sabha polls.

While appreciating the efforts of discoms in releasing pending electricity connections, the Commission has directed the power companies to release connection to all the applicants who have applied before March 31. The discoms have been asked to release these connections within one month or face penalties. In the BJP regime of past 4.5 years, as many as 13.5 lakh electricity connections have been issued in the state.

The Commission has advised the power discoms to find out those agriculture sector consumers whose annual income of other than agriculture is more than Rs 20 lakh annual, “so that they may be persuaded to voluntary give-up the subsidy on the electricity consumed at tubewells”. The state has more than six lakh tubewells. The Commission has decided to give incentive at the rate of Rs 1 per unit for those consumers who use rooftop solar system. This incentive will for those also who will supply solar energy to others.