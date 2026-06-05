In Haryana, suspended Congress MLA’s husband joins BJP, hits out at Hooda

Suspended Haryana Congress MLA Renu Bala’s husband Rishipal on Friday joined the BJP and was welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Renu Bala is a two-time MLA from Sadhaura.

Though Renu Bala was not present at the event held in her constituency’s Vyaspur area, she had been, for past several days, organizing meetings to invite people to Saini’s programme.

Immediately after joining the BJP, Rishipal accused senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda of falsely claiming that his wife had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

“In Congress, there is politics of power rather than development. We (Rishipal and Renu Bala) belonged to the Kumari Selja faction. Hooda raised our name in the cross-voting controversy only to weaken Selja,” he claimed.