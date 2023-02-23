Removal or replacement of poles on residential land: Haryana to review policy

The Haryana government is going to review its policy regarding the removal/replacement of electric poles installed on private residential land. Power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala announced it in Vidhan Sabha during the ongoing budget session on Wednesday after opposition as well as ruling party’s members raised concerns and highlighted various anomalies in the existing procedures.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta too joined various other members of the House and told Ranjit Singh that he too was aware of such an issue and has also realised there were anomalies in the procedures that require to be corrected.

Assuring the House, Ranjit Singh said, “Under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, the authority has full powers to place and maintain a post or pole over any immovable property. In case of towers, the government has notified a compensation policy in 2022. If any person subsequent to the erection of overhead line constructs residential building under electrical lines, he is required to deposit the cost of shifting of such pole/line subject to technical feasibility. Cost of shifting of electrical lines are regulated by Regulation 63 of the Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electricity Supply) Regulations 2010 and HER Electricity Supply Code Regulations”.

Ranjit Singh added that he would also get the policy re-examined and also make amendments, if required.

The issue of Chief Minister’s announcements that are yet to be completed in various constituencies was also raised not only by the Congress but also BJP MLAs. Responding to a question raised by Ambala city’s BJP MLA Aseem Goel, parliamentary affairs minister Kanwar Pal said, “From January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019, a total of 88 CM announcements were made in Ambala City assembly constituency, out of which 68 were commissioned, 14 are in progress, three were not feasible and three are pending”.

Haryana budget session | Congress MLAs raise Junaid-Nasir killings, say govt patronising Monu Manesar

Another BJP MLA Laxman Singh Yadav raised the issue of toll plazas in his constituency, replying to which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said, “The toll plaza on Hailly Mandi Palhawas Road of Kosli assembly constituency will be removed from March, 1 and also the toll plaza on Subana Kosli Nahar Kanina Road will be removed from March 1, after getting the review done.”

JJP’s MLA Naina Chautala too raised the issue of poor health infrastructure in Charkhi Dadri. Replying to her question, Public Health and Cooperation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal said, “Sanction has been accorded to fill all vacant positions of specialists at District Civil Hospital, Charkhi Dadri, through NHM on an urgent basis and walk-in interviews for the same are held every Tuesday till all positions get filled. Free ultrasound services through empanelled private centres, are being provided to pregnant women through the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram (JSSK) in Charkhi Dadri. The facility of X-ray in District Civil Hospital, Charkhi Dadri, is already available and for CHC Jhojhu Kalan; the proposal for providing X-ray facility is under consideration. After filling the posts of doctors in Civil Hospital, Charkhi Dadri, the defaulted X-ray machines will also be replaced. The test time for X-ray will also be extended and ultrasound machine will also be made available in CHC Jhojhu.”

Advertisement

Replying to another question, Dushyant Chautala apprised the House that “the architectural plans for construction of mini secretariats at Sohna and Tauru have been issued by the Department of Architecture. The cost estimates are being prepared for seeking administrative approval for the works”.