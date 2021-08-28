Haryana: Police use force to quell farmers’ protest in Karnal

Haryana Police resorted to lathicharge on farmers in Karnal who were protesting against a meeting on the upcoming municipal polls chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday afternoon.

Several farmers sustained injuries as the police used force to disperse the agitated mob that had blocked the national highway in Karnal. Tension gripped the national highway in Karnal, especially near Bastara toll plaza, where the clash took place. This comes after farmers’ union leaders issued an appeal to the agitators to block the highways and toll plazas across Haryana and nearby states.

#WATCH | Haryana: Police baton charged farmers who were protesting at Bastara toll plaza area in Karnal pic.twitter.com/NlYiUnDJMr — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

The farmers, in Haryana and elsewhere, have been protesting against the three farm laws for over nine months now.

Saturday, BJP was holding a meeting to formulate the party’s strategy for the upcoming municipal polls. Several senior Haryana BJP leaders were present in the meeting. The farmers attempted to gather outside Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal where the meeting was on but when they could not reach there, they blocked the national highway at Bastara toll plaza.

The protestors showed black flags to BJP leaders and even tried to stop their vehicles from moving ahead. However, due to heavy police presence, the farmers could not block any vehicles but kept shouting anti-BJP slogans.

When the farmers refused to clear the blockade from the National Highway, police used force. Several of the injured were rushed to hospitals by their fellow protestors to get them medical aid.

The blockade was eventually cleared but tension prevailed at the spot with more and more farmers reaching the spot.

BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni also reacted to police’s use of force on farmers and appealed to the farmers from across the state to reach Bastara and other toll plazas in large numbers. “I appeal to all my brethren to immediately reach the toll plazas near their location. If toll plazas are far from your location, they block the nearby highways,” Chadhuni said in a video message released a short while ago.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was present in the meeting, was also likely to address the media after the party’s meeting concludes.