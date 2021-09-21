Haryana Police to conduct awareness drives over ban on old vehicles in NCR

The Haryana Police will soon conduct an awareness and enforcement drive in view of the ban on the operation of diesel vehicles more than 10-year-old and petrol vehicles more than 15-year-old in the National Capital Region.

“In order to check air pollution, Hon’ble Supreme Court has imposed a ban on plying of old vehicles in Delhi-NCR region. Guidelines have also been issued by the Supreme Court regarding the operation of old vehicles that have completed the prescribed time period. As per the court, such category of vehicles cannot ply on roads in as many as 14 districts of Haryana that are covered in the National Capital Region. To ensure compliance of these orders, the police will make the drivers/owners aware about the ban on plying of old vehicles,” a police spokesperson said.

The 14 districts are Faridabad, Gurugram, Nuh, Rohtak, Sonipat, Rewari, Jhajjar, Panipat, Palwal, Bhiwani, Dadri, Mahendragarh, Jind and Karnal.

“Along with the drivers/owners, the general public will also be made aware about the directives and ban on plying of such vehicles. As a part of the awareness campaign, the owners of such vehicles will also be advised to scrap this category of vehicles as per the government policy. In respect of vehicles that have completed the stipulated time period, various teams of police will inform people by visiting taxi stands, auto markets, truck unions, vehicle sales centres and other public places,” the spokesperson added.

“Simultaneously, enforcement drives will be started and any vehicle flouting norms would be impounded. Haryana police appeals to the general public not to drive old vehicles that have completed the prescribed time period and obey the directives of the Supreme Court and NGT,” the spokesperson said.