Haryana Police team attacked by illegal miners

Damaged vehicle after the attack on police team. (Express) Damaged vehicle after the attack on police team. (Express)

A team of Haryana Police was attacked by illegal miners while the police party was conducting a raid. A case was registered by the Derabassi police and two accused were identified. However, no arrests have been made yet.

According to the police, a team from the Ramgarh police post received a tip off about some people carrying out illegal mining near the Ghaggar river with 12 tractor trailers, following which a team led by police post in-charge Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ram Mehar conducted the raid.

“I conducted the raid with my team. When we reached the spot, the people who were present at the spot fled towards Kakrali area in Mohali. Our team started following them and when we reached Kakrali village, a Mahindra Bolero car intercepted our vehicle,” ASI Ram Mehar stated in his complaint.

He further told the police that when the police party stopped their vehicle, they were attacked by a group of around 12 men, who pelted stones and also used sticks and rods.

Mubarikpur police post in-charge ASI Narpinder Singh said that three accused were identified as Harpreet, Sonu and Mani and added that raids were on to nab the culprits.

Acting on ASI Ram Mehar’s complaint, police registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duties), 332 (voluntary causing hurt to public servant) , 341(wrongful restraint), 148 (riot), 149 (armed with deadly weapons), 427 (Mischief damage to the property of fifty rupees) and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code( IPC) and relevant sections of the Minerals and Mines Act.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App