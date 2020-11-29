Haryana Police submits status report in HC

The Haryana Police had installed multi-layer barricades to halt movement of Punjab-Haryana's farmers to Delhi.

The Haryana Police has submitted a status report in the High Court on the farmers’ protest, saying farmer organisations “have history of indulging in criminal activities, creating law and order problem and disturbing public peace and order”.

The report was submitted by Haryana DIG (Law and Order) in reply to the petition filed by Haryana Progressive Farmers Union – Sabka Mangal Ho. The petitioner had filed a habeas corpus plea seeking directions to the state to release the detainees allegedly picked up at midnight by the police across Haryana.

In reply, the Haryana Police has submitted, “The farmer organisations, including the petitioner, recently held a protest march on 10.09.2020 in which serious law and order problem was created by some of the agitators, including committing serious crime.” They submitted that six persons mentioned in the list provided by the petitioner have not been detained or arrested, and no person mentioned is in illegal custody, thus seeking dismissal of the petition.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd