Haryana Police STF arrests 5 members of Bishnoi gang

In a major crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police Monday said that it has arrested five members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Bahadurgarh. A number of stolen luxury cars were recovered from their possession.

“Those arrested are Chiraag, who is handling the drug trade of Bishnoi gang in south Haryana and the younger brother of Tinu Bhiwani arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Manoj Bakkarwala, the country’s famous car thief; Prakash Barmer, resident of Barmer in Rajasthan; Amit of Pinjore; and Sanjay, a resident of Zirakpur, Punjab,” said a Haryana Police spokesperson.

“The STF team received specific input regarding the movement of the accused in Bahadurgarh. Acting swiftly, the team laid a trap near Bahadurgarh bypass and apprehended them,” the spokesperson added.

Superintendent of Police (Haryana STF) Sumit Kumar said, “All the arrested men are active members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang who supply luxury vehicles and drugs for the gang. They also supply weapons to the gang from Delhi to Haryana and Punjab besides making extortion. Travelling in stolen Innova and Scorpio vehicles, these miscreants had entered Haryana from Delhi’s side when they were apprehended by the STF’s team.”

“All the arrested miscreants were working for the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi gang for a long time. Thorough interrogation of all these accused is going on so that the rest of the gang members can also be apprehended. Accused Manoj Bakkarwala and the rest of the miscreants came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra through notorious gangster Tinu Bhiwani of Bishnoi gang. Since then they had been working for this gang,” SP Kumar added.

“During interrogation, Manoj Bakkarwala has revealed that apart from providing weapons and drugs to the Bishnoi gang, he has also been a habitual offender of stealing luxury cars and has so far stolen hundreds of luxury vehicles from different states of the country. He has been arrested many times and escaped by dodging the police. There are many cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab. The team of STF is searching for other members of this entire gang and raids are being conducted at many places in this connection,” the SP said.