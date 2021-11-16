Haryana Police starts sending notices to farmers booked during protests

HARYANA POLICE has started sending notices to farm protesters who have been booked in different cases during their ongoing agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. The farmers in turn have decided to gherao Jagadhari police station of Yamunanagar district to offer their arrests in large numbers on November 18. They have also asked protesters who have received such notices not to respond till their agitation is on.

The police have booked thousands of farmers for breaking barricades and gherao of BJP leaders during the stir. However, only a few hundred protesters have been named in the FIRs. In August, during the Assembly session, the state government had said that 136 FIRs have been lodged against farmers protesting against the three farm laws during the past 11 months in Haryana. Two of the FIRs were lodged under charges of sedition. After August, several fresh FIRs have been lodged against them as well.

Keeping in view the resistance they may face, police haven’t arrested many of the farmers yet in connection with the FIRs lodged against them, sources said. Farm leaders have also given a call to protesters to not go to any police station even if the police call them for the same. They argue that the issue of FIRs will be decided only when a decision is taken on the three farm laws. Under these circumstances, sources say, police have started sending notices to the protesters via village sarpanches, numberdars and chowkidars.

Yamunanagar BKU president Subhash Gurjar said: “The police went to my residence 2-3 times. Then, they tried to give notice to the village numberdar to give it to me. But the village numberdar refused to take it. A notice issued for Sadaura block BKU unit president Satpal Manakpur was handed over to the village chowkidar but he also refused to take it. Similar notice was issued against Bilaspur block BKU president Sukhdev Singh Salempur. We have received reports of similar attempts of handing over notices to the farmers through sarpanches or numberdars in over a dozen villages. As per our reports, no sarpanch or numberdar has accepted the notices issued against the farmers.”

Gurjar further said: “Activists or local leaders are knowingly being targeted. But our agitation can’t be suppressed. It will continue till the farm laws are not repealed. We are ready to go to jail as part of our agitation.”

When contacted, Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said: “We are trying to complete the investigations as per legal process. Notices are being issued to them under section 41 A of CrPC, asking them to join the investigation. But they are not joining the investigation as of now.”

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who has been actively participating in the farm protests, says they have similar reports from other districts too. “But the farmers will give a befitting reply to the tactics which are aimed at their victimisation,” he added.

Sources say police have sent two notices to senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni too. Farmer leaders say the showcause notices are being issued to protesters for cancellation of their arms licences also, while citing the cases lodged against them.

Expressing anguish over the matter, Chaduni had earlier stated: “We will not allow the arrest of any farmer. When the fate of our agitation will be decided, only then a call on the FIRs will be taken.”

BKU leader Subhash Gurjar says police had started issuing notices to farmers in Yamunanagar a week ago.

The move has come ahead of the first anniversary of the farmers’ movement at Delhi borders. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also called for massive mahapanchayats in state capitals on November 26. That day, farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan will gather at the borders of Delhi to participate in the mahapanchayats. The SKM has also announced that as many as 500 selected farmers will move to the Parliament every day from November 29 till the Winter session concludes this year. A Shaheed Kisan Samman Pad Yatra will move from Ambala towards Delhi on November 25, which will conclude at Tikri border on December 5.